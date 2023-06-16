Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.76.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

