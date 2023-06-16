Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) were down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.75 and last traded at $55.75. Approximately 5,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 25,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.95.

Kyocera Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kyocera Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

