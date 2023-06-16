L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.34

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 264029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4778 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.