L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.34

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 264029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.
L’Air Liquide Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.
L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4778 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.
Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.
