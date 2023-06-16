Larry L. Berger Sells 21,708 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.53 and a 200 day moving average of $159.66. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $183.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 22,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,416,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $77,235,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

