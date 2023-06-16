Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 7,072 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.