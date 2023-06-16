Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 7,072 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

