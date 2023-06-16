Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $90.00 at BTIG Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.40.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $71.25 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $73.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

