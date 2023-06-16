Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leonardo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Leonardo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Leonardo stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Leonardo Dividend Announcement

About Leonardo

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

