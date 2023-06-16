Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 203,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Lichen China Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LICN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20. Lichen China has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Institutional Trading of Lichen China

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lichen China stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Lichen China as of its most recent SEC filing.

Lichen China Company Profile

Lichen China Limited focuses on providing financial and taxation solution services, education support services, and software and maintenance services under its Lichen brand. Lichen China Limited is based in JINJIANG, China.

