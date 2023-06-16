Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP Sean Durbin Sells 1,966 Shares

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.82. 1,947,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.74 and a 200-day moving average of $344.91. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $378.50. The firm has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.47.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

