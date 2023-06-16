Linear Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.11 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $139.52 million and $30.11 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

