Liquity USD Price Reaches $1.01 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003973 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $279.55 million and $4.57 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 275,939,019 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

