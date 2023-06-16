Lisk Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $100.65 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002240 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,914,987 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

