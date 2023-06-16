Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Acquires $97,480.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

LOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.