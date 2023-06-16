Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Acquires $97,480.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOBGet Rating) Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also

