Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Trading Up 1.2%

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39. 247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Loncar China Biopharma ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Loncar China Biopharma ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The Loncar China BioPharma ETF (CHNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loncar China BioPharma index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of companies directly involved in the growth of Chinas pharmaceutical and biotech industry. CHNA was launched on Aug 14, 2018 and is managed by Loncar.
