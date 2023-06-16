Loop Capital Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

DIS stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.08. 4,033,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,432,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. The stock has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

