LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Shares of LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 171810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

LoopUp Group Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.45.

About LoopUp Group

(Get Rating)

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.