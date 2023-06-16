Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.24% of Roper Technologies worth $109,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 493,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ROP opened at $461.56 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $463.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

