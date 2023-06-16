Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.05% of Ecolab worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ECL opened at $182.22 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $183.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,342 shares of company stock valued at $7,921,898 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab



Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

