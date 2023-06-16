Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $459.14 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,729,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 5.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.24% of Danaher worth $459,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $243.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.