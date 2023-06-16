Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

