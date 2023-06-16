Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.13% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $285,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after buying an additional 256,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after buying an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,024,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $535.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $540.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.79. The company has a market cap of $206.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

