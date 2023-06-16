Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 12,436 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.31% of Trade Desk worth $67,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,023,194 shares of company stock worth $62,518,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 515.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

