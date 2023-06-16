Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 819 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,516 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $292.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.56. The company has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.