Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Invests $210,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

