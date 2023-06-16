Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Makes New $613,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

