Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.2% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $182.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

