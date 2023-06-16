Maiar DEX One Day Trading Volume Hits $96,203.75 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and approximately $96,203.75 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017823 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018462 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,223.86 or 1.00062481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002508 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000544 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $37,935.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.