MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $66.11 million and $4,041.55 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

