Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLACW) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLACW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malacca Straits Acquisition
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLACW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 303,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.
Malacca Straits Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
