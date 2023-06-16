Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $32.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.1 %

MRO opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

