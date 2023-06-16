Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,398,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,305,000 after purchasing an additional 364,102 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 443,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 59,512 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

