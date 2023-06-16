Marie Lalleman Sells 3,000 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $100,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Criteo Trading Up 0.3 %
Criteo stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.86. 194,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,482. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
