Marie Lalleman Sells 3,000 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $100,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Criteo Trading Up 0.3 %

Criteo stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.86. 194,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,482. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

Get Criteo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Criteo Company Profile

CRTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Huber Research cut Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.