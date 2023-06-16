Mather Group LLC. Buys 65,047 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 296.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,047 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,157,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 88,788 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 639,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 266,474 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JCPB opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

