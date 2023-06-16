Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,692 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

