Matthew E. Mccabe Sells 35,000 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,944.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Agiliti Trading Down 2.2 %
AGTI stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 498,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.36, a PEG ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.28. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.
Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.
