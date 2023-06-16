Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.93

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 29133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

