McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Short Interest Down 23.0% in May

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,814,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,197. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

