MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Director Sells $17,949.07 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) Director Corp Emmis sold 12,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $17,949.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,317.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corp Emmis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaCo alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Corp Emmis sold 1,026 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $1,303.02.

On Monday, June 5th, Corp Emmis sold 1,812 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $2,391.84.

On Friday, June 2nd, Corp Emmis sold 3,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $3,937.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Corp Emmis sold 200 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $250.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Corp Emmis sold 300 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $384.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Corp Emmis sold 300 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $375.00.

MediaCo Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDIA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 57,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,263. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediaCo ( NASDAQ:MDIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MediaCo by 1,707.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MediaCo by 79.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard General L.P. raised its holdings in MediaCo by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,728 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaCo

(Get Rating)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.