Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

