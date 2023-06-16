Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.27.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,909,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth about $2,556,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Methanex by 3,855.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

