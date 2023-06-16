MetisDAO Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $82.43 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $18.46 or 0.00072070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00018490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,596.02 or 0.99952087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.4947252 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,006,649.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.