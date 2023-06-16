MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.44 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

