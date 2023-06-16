MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $20.56 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.74.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN stock opened at $783.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $770.47 and a 200-day moving average of $758.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.93 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

