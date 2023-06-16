MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $24.12 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. First National Trust Co increased its position in General Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

Insider Activity at General Electric

General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE opened at $105.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.