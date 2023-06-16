MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $30.15 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 419,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

