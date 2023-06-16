Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %

PLD stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.71. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

