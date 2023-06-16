Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $455.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $432.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $289.68 and a 1-year high of $456.58.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,311,252 shares of company stock worth $500,628,978. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

