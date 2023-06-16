Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $127.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $344.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.