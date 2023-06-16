Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $105.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

