M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.82) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 218 ($2.73) to GBX 208 ($2.60) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 196 ($2.45) to GBX 194 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.80.

M&G Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.48 on Monday. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

